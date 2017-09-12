1 killed in double shooting in north St. Louis

Black Handgun and bullets on a wooden background. (Photo: CasPhotography, arda savaşcıoğulları)

ST. LOUIS - One man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of Aubert Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead Tuesday. The second victim was shot in the leg. Police said he is conscious and breathing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

