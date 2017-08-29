10-year-old victim ID'd in north St. Louis County quadruple murder, $15K reward offered

The fourth victim was identified as 10-year-old Terrance Dehart. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The 10-year-old victim in Friday morning's quadruple homicide was identified at a press conference Tuesday.

During a press conference the fourth victim was identified as 10-year-old Terrence Dehart. On Monday, the other three victims were identified as Patricia Steward, 56, Joseph Corley, 20, and Deandre Kelley Jr, 18. Police say Kelley is a friend of Corley, and Steward is the adoptive mother of Dehart.

The family of the victims has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for their funerals.

According to St. Louis County Police, officers responded to a residence on the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive just before midnight for a welfare check and made contact with worried family members. When officers went into the house they found four people who had been shot to death.

Officers say this case was not a murder-suicide, and the killer remains at large.

At the Tuesday afternoon press conference, CrimeStoppers upped their reward to up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the quadruple homicide. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS, or through their mobile app, P3 Tips.

