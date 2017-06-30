11-year-old shot in leg in north St. Louis

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Thursday night.

The boy was walking on Hodiamont at Page around 9 p.m. with two other juveniles when they heard gunshots and then he was struck in the leg.

A family member brought the boy to the hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

Police say it is possible the gunshot was self-inflicted or caused by someone standing next to the victim, however the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV