11-year-old shot in leg in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Thursday night.
The boy was walking on Hodiamont at Page around 9 p.m. with two other juveniles when they heard gunshots and then he was struck in the leg.
A family member brought the boy to the hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.
Police say it is possible the gunshot was self-inflicted or caused by someone standing next to the victim, however the investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs