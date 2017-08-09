12-year-old shot in rash of north St. Louis shootings Tuesday

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a rash of shootings in north St. Louis Tuesday.

A 12-year-old boy was among the victims in a shooting on the 2200 block of Angelica Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. where three men and a 12-year-old boy were approached by a man in his 20s. The man started firing several rounds at the victims and hit three of them. The three victims were transported to hospitals and listed in stable condition.

About 45 minutes before, police responded to a triple shooting on the 6100 block of Sherry. Three victims were transported to hospitals and listed in critical condition.

