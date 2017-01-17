KSDK
Close

15-year-old girl killed by two masked gunmen in north St. Louis

Sam Clancy, KSDK 9:06 PM. CST January 17, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police said witnesses saw two masked gunmen armed with assault rifles who opened fire on the girl while she sat in a car.

She was shot multiple times. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was not conscious or breathing. She was declared dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories