15-year-old girl killed by two masked gunmen in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police said witnesses saw two masked gunmen armed with assault rifles who opened fire on the girl while she sat in a car.

She was shot multiple times. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was not conscious or breathing. She was declared dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

