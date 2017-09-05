16-year-old fatally shot at bus stop Tuesday morning

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a teen was shot while waiting at a school bus stop Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of North Euclid around 6:20 a.m. where a 16-year-old was found shot multiple times. He was not breathing and not conscious when police arrived, he was transported to a hospital where he died.

No other details have been released.

