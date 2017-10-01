16-year-old stabbed 25 times

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was stabbed 25 times in north St. Louis County.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the department is assisting the Riverview Police Department after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed 25 times near the intersection of Chambers Road and Chambers Road Southeast.

The spokesman said the cutting happened at around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 23. The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

