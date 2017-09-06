KSDK
Close

17-year-old fatally shot at bus stop Tuesday morning

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in North St. Louis.

KSDK 7:26 AM. CDT September 06, 2017

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a teen was shot while waiting at a school bus stop Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of North Euclid around 6:20 a.m. where a 17-year-old was found shot multiple times. He was not breathing and not conscious when police arrived, he was transported to a hospital where he died.

The teen has been identified as James Scales, a junior at Beaumont High School. A school spokesperson says grief counselors visited the school to support students and staff during this time. 

No other details have been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories