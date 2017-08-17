18-year-old charged in Godfrey, Illinois carjacking

Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office

MADISON CO., ILL. - An 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and offenses related to motor vehicles, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 13 around 8:45 p.m., a Godfrey woman was confronted by two armed suspects in her garage where they stole her silver Nissan Altima. Around 4 a.m. Aug. 14, a Missouri Highway Patrol officer recovered the victim’s vehicle after it was involved in an accident near I-55 and Reavis Barracks road in south St. Louis. Two men fled from the scene.

Toreyan Moore, 18, of Florissant was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant issued into the carjacking investigation and an unrelated robbery that occurred in Florissant. He was charged in St. Louis County on Wednesday with robbery related charges.

A juvenile was also arrested during the investigation.

