18-year-old dead, 2 injured in Hillsdale shooting

HILLSDALE, MO. - St. Louis County police are investigating after a triple shooting in Hillsdale Sunday night.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Edmund Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Three men were inside a vehicle on the block when they were shot by suspect(s) in another vehicle.

An 18-year-old fled from the vehicle and ran into a home where he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old and 15-year-old were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No other details have been released.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.



