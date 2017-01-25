19-year-old charged for breaking car windows in Clayton

Broken glass (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

CLAYTON, MO. - A 19-year-old St. Louis man is facing 19 felonies after police said he broke windows on 19 cars in Clayton in November.

According to charging documents, Andre Armstrong — of the 5400 block of Wren Avenue — was charged with 19 felony counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle for the Nov. 13 incident.

All 19 damaged cars were on San Bonita Avenue from the 6300 block to the 6500 block.

