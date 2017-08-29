2 arrested after elderly purse-theft victim run over by car

A press release from the Florissant Police Department said Christina Reed(R) and Montrel Fuller(L) were charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the incident that left an elderly woman run over with injuries to her arms and legs. (Photo: Florissant PD, Custom)

FLORISSANT, MO. - Two people are facing charges after an 88-year-old woman had her purse stolen and was run over on the parking lot of a Dierbergs in Florissant, Missouri.

According to a press release from the Florissant Police Department, Christina Reed and Montrel Fuller were charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the incident that left an elderly woman with injuries to her arms and legs.

Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 Monday morning at the Dierbergs on the 200 block of U.S. 67. The press release said Fuller drove up next to the victim and Reed got out of the car to steal her purse.

The victim was knocked to the ground during the theft and was dragged by the car before being run over. The incident left the victim with serious injuries to her arms and legs.

Reed and Fuller were arrested a short time later and confessed to the crime. They are each being held on $100,000 bond.

The victim had extensive surgery Monday night and is recovering at a local hospital.

