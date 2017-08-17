2 arrested after robbery inside Hyatt Regency

File photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

A man and a woman were taken into custody after a man had his wallet stolen inside the Hyatt Regency hotel in Downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said a man called police at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday after the two suspects took his wallet in a strong-arm robbery. The man and woman were taken into custody on the 200 block of N. 4th Street, but no charges have been filed at the time of this writing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

