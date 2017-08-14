2 Godfrey women carjacked in their garages

Gun with bullets (Photo: KSDK)

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating two similar carjackings in Godfrey, Illinois.

Police said the two crimes happened more than a month apart but, in both cases, the victims were forced from their cars by armed men while in their own garages.

The first incident happened on June 29 at a home on the 300 block of Canary Lane. The car was crashed a few days later and the driver died from injuries related to the crash.

The second incident happened Sunday night on the 4800 block of D'adrian Drive. The car in this incident was involved in a crash off Interstate 55 in south St. Louis early Monday morning. Two men ran away from the car after the crash and police are still looking for them.

The sheriff's office asked everyone to be cautious of unusual behavior around businesses and homes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433 or its anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

