2 injured in North County shooting

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are investigating after two men were injured in a Saturday night shooting.

Police responded to the intersection of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Redman Road around 7:40 p.m. Saturday on a call of a shooting. Shortly after, two shooting victims arrived at a local hospital.

A man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body remains hospitalized in critical condition. A man in his 40s suffered one gunshot wound to his lower body and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Further investigation revealed the man in his 20s was driving through Moline Acres and his vehicle was shot at multiple times by a vehicle that was traveling behind him.

Police say the man in his 40s was uninvolved in the incident and was traveling south on Lewis and Clark Boulevard on his motorcycle.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver passenger vehicle.

© 2017 KSDK-TV