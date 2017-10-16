2 killed, over a dozen injured in weekend shootings in STL

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating two homicides and multiple shootings after a violent weekend in St. Louis.

TIMELINE

The first shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle on the 5000 block of Beacon when occupants of a silver sedan fired shots at him. The vehicle fled the scene. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in stable conditions. Police say the victim was uncooperative with the investigation.

Early Saturday morning a 27-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were driving westbound on I-70 near Broadway when occupants from an unknown dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking their vehicle from behind. The shooting occurred around 2:10 a.m. The woman was transported to nearby hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. The man was not injured.

Around 4:35 a.m. Saturday, a 60-year-old man was standing at a bus stop near East Taylor and Broadway when a man approached him and demanded his property, he refused and got onto the bus. The suspect shot him in the leg and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

20 minutes later, a 24-year-old woman was shot and sexually assaulted on the 4300 block of Rosalie. The woman told police a man in his 20s-30s approached her, demanded her property, sexually assaulted her and shot her in the leg before he fled the scene. She was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Two women were stopped in traffic in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them and fired a shot. A 39-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her knee and was transported to a hospital where she’s in stable condition. The other woman, a 33-year-old, was injured from broken glass, but refused medical treatment.

Early Sunday morning, a 46-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy were parked outside of a home and getting ready to exit the vehicle on the 7500 block of Virginia when they were approached by two armed men who demanded the vehicle. The victims attempted to flee in the vehicle when the suspects fired a shot, which hit the 13-year-old. The victims drove the vehicle to a gas station on the 3600 block of Bayless to seek help. The teen was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Around 5:45 a.m., a 37-year-old man was in the 5700 block of West Florissant when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette. The victim reached for one and was shot in the hand by the suspect. He was transported to a hospital and in stable condition.

Sunday afternoon, a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were on the front porch of a home on the 4400 block of St. Ferdinand when they heard gunfire. The 19-year-old was struck in the face and transported to a hospital where she’s listed in stable condition. The 29-year-old fled the scene due to being wanted, according to the police report. It’s unclear if she was injured.

Around 4:15 p.m. on the 4800 block of Carter, a 40-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were involved in an altercation and the 56-year-old shot the 40-year-old. He was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old was taken into custody.

Just after 5 p.m., a 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were driving near Page and Walton when a white four-door sedan with at least two suspects drove toward them. The occupant in the front seat passenger fired shots at the victims’ vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled. The 24-year-old was shot in the hip and the 18-year-old was shot in the thigh. The victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital where they’re listed in stable condition.

Around 5:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of Goodfellow a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were in a vehicle when an unknown suspect approached them and fired shots into the vehicle. Both victims exited the vehicle and fled from the suspects. The suspects went into the vehicle and took money before they fled the scene. The 28-year-old was shot in the thigh and was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot to death at the Grand Motel on the 2500 block of North Grand around 9:17 p.m. Officers found Lovecia Jones, of St. Peters, in the parking lot of the motel suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed Jones was involved in an argument with a man when he fired shots at her before he fled on foot.

Early Monday morning, a 27-year-old man was shot in south St. Louis. Officers responded to the 300 block of Hill just before 1 a.m. A witness reported hearing gunfire then hearing a vehicle leave at a high-rate of speed around Minnesota and Hill. The victim has been identified as Jaz Granderson.

