2 motorcyclists shot, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the victims, a man and a woman, were driving near the intersection of Minnesota and Bellerive around 1:15 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
Scene photos: Motorcyclists shot and killed in south St. Louis
No other information is available at this time.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs