2 motorcyclists shot, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victims, a man and a woman, were driving near the intersection of Minnesota and Bellerive around 1:15 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

Scene photos: Motorcyclists shot and killed in south St. Louis

No other information is available at this time.

