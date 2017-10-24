KSDK
2 motorcyclists shot, killed in south St. Louis

Two people are shot and killed while riding a motorcycle near the intersection of Minnesota and Bellerive in South St. Louis. News.

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 7:44 AM. CDT October 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victims, a man and a woman, were driving near the intersection of Minnesota and Bellerive around 1:15 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

Scene photos: Motorcyclists shot and killed in south St. Louis

No other information is available at this time.

