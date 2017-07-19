2 on the run after attempted traffic stop leads to crash

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

Police in Normandy are looking two young men who fled a car crash after an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to the spokeswoman for the Normandy Police Department, Calverton Park police attempted to pull a gold Honda over for a traffic stop when the car took off toward Normandy.

Calverton Park police alerted the Normandy Police Department, who attempted to pull the car over when it entered their jurisdiction. When the officer turned on his emergency lights, the fleeing car lost control and slammed into a power pole at the intersection of Patricia and South Florissant.

Police said two men jumped out of the car and ran off toward East Avenue. Officers are looking for them in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The men did not appear to be injured, and no officers were injured in the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

