On July 5, two victims were shot on the 3100 block of Franklin. The incident took place at 11:34 PM.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and was found conscious and breathing. While the other suffered a shot to the head and was not breathing or conscious.

There is no further information available at this time. Homicide has been requested.

