2 shot, killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors home

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS - Two men were shot and killed inside a Bellefontaine Neighbors home Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 10500 block of Druid Drive in north St. Louis County. Police said people in the house where the shooting occurred knew the shooter.

Police have a possible person of interest, but the person is not in custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV