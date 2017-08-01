2 shot with 3-year-old in car in north St. Louis

Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol (Photo: Rex_Wholster, Rex_Wholster)

Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting inside a car with a 3-year-old in the back seat in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis Metropolitan police reported to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Belt Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. Police said the man and woman were struck by gunfire coming from a car which fled the scene.

The 3-year-old in the back seat was not struck was not struck by gunfire but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The man and woman were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. Police said they were listed in critical but stable condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

