2 teens shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot in south St. Louis early Sunday morning.
According to a police report, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were shot on the 3100 block of Chippewa around 12:30 a.m. The two heard gunshots coming from the west alley and were grazed by bullets.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they’re listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
