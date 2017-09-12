2 women robbed at gunpoint in CVS parking lot near SLU

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after two women were robbed Sunday evening near SLU.

Two 20-year-old women were walking to their vehicle in the CVS parking lot in the 3900 block of Lindell around 6:50 p.m. when they were approached by a man with a gun. He pointed the gun at one of the victims and demanded her keys and wallet, he then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

He’s described as 20-25 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds and wearing black and red plaid long sleeve jacket with black pants and carrying a book bag.

The vehicle, a silver 2012 Volkswagen Passat has been entered as stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been provided.

© 2017 KSDK-TV