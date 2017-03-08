24-year-old charged with statutory rape in Lincoln County

Derick Fitzsimmons, 24, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and five counts of statutory sodomy. As of this writing, Fitzsimmons was being held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $350,000, cash-only bond. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

A 24-year-old Lincoln County man was charged with statutory rape after police said he had sex with a 14-year-old girl several times over a one-year-period.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Derick Fitzsimmons, 24, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and five counts of statutory sodomy this week.

Police began investigating on Feb. 27 after receiving a criminal complaint. Police said they discovered that multiple incidents took place at a home on the 100 block of Banjo Lane in Lincoln County over a one-year period.

Fitzsimmons was taken into custody and taken to the sheriff's office for questioning, where he refused to answer questions about the sexual allegations.

As of this writing, Fitzsimmons was being held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $350,000, cash-only bond. Upon his release, he will remain on house arrest with a GPS monitoring device and have no contact with the victim.

© 2017 KSDK-TV