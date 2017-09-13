3 arrested after throwing rocks at cars along I-70

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

WENTZVILLE, MO. - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday after police received several reports of damaged vehicles and possible injuries from people throwing rocks.

Motorists along I-70 near the rail road trestle reported damage to their vehicles around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers responded to the area they located three suspects.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol received similar reports earlier this week in the same area.

It’s unclear if or how many people were injured during the incidents.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. No charges have been issued.

© 2017 KSDK-TV