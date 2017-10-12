3 arrested in hefty Victoria's Secret theft

(L-R) Shomyia Renay Hemphill, Brittany Renea Bobo, Lamonica Monique McGee. (Photo: Lake St. Louis PD)

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO. - A shoplifting case which started in west St. Louis County ended in fiery disarray Wednesday, with the arrest of three women accused of stealing thousands in Victoria's Secret merchandise.

According to officials, three women arrived at the Victoria's Secret store in Lake St. Louis and began 'stacking' the items of clothing spread out on various display tables. Once multiple stacks were made by all three women, they bent down and 'scooped' numerous items of clothing and proceeded to run out the 'Pink' entrance they entered from.

A Victoria's Secret employee contacted police and notified them of the robbery. A Lake St. Louis officer soon spotted the maroon Nissan Altima the suspects were driving and attempted to pull the car over to no avail. As the suspects avoided police, they attempted to drive onto an entrance to eastbound Interstate 64, during which they drove over a concrete median and flattened their front tires.

Police continued their pursuit on the highway as the Altima was driving at high speeds. The car came to a stop near Frontenac when the car caught on fire. Two of the suspects in the car hopped out of the car and attempted to flee the area, but were eventually captured by law enforcement.

#TRAFFICALERT: major backup on 64 EB due to car fire near Spoede exit. (Took this from the WB side, where far left lane is also closed) pic.twitter.com/hmG8J4OjXZ — Abby Llorico KSDK (@AbbyLlorico) October 11, 2017

Police identified the three women as Shomyia Renay Hemphill, Brittany Renea Bobo, and Lamonica Monique McGee.

The three women stole a total of $7,458 in clothing items from Victoria's Secret.

