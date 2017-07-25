3 charged after attacking ‘wrong' man in front of wife and children

Salvador Hernandez, Alex Molina, Ryan Miniex

ST. CLAIR CO., ILL. - Three men have been charged after attacking a man in the Metro East.

On July 8, A 38-year-old man along with his wife and their children ages, 3, 7 and 11 were returning home after a night out with family when they heard shots being fired.

The man stopped the car and three men jumped from a truck and attacked him and beat him in the street, causing head injuries and wounds to his arms. In the middle of the attack, the suspects apparently realized they were attacking the wrong person and drove off.

On July 27, investigators identified the suspects involved. Salvador Hernandez, 24, Alex Molina, 35, and Ryan Miniex, 31, are in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. Miniex has been charged with four felonies including aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by felon, unlawful possession of firearm and mob action. Molia and Hernandez have been charged with one felony count of mob action.

“When deputies responded to this scene they found it a miracle that none of the children were killed, much less not wounded. This was a horrible case of mistaken identity and those charged are lucky to not be facing murder charges,” Captain Fleshren said in a press release.

© 2017 KSDK-TV