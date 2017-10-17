3 injured in separate shootings in south St. Louis Monday evening

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in south city on Monday evening.

The first shooting occurred near Chippewa and Morganford at 3:15 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was in his vehicle stopped at a red light when a silver Buick Lesabre occupied by a man and a woman pulled alongside him.

The 25-year-old exchanged words with the man, that’s when the suspect fired shots at his vehicle. The victim fled to the 4200 block of Bingham with gunshot wounds to his torso and hand. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Around 5:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man was in an alley in the 4600 block of Michigan when two men approached him. The 37-year-old and one of the suspects started arguing over the suspect’s belief that the victim had insulted the other suspect. The victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to a nearby hospital where he’s in stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot around 9:50 p.m. while he was walking his dog in the 3300 block of Oregon. He was approached by two men and shot in the chest. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

© 2017 KSDK-TV