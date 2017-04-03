3 killed in Sunday STL shootings

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Three men were killed Sunday in separate north St. Louis shootings.

The first shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Delmar. A police report says 18-year-old Devin Brooks had been shot in the back and neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are three suspects in that shooting, but they have not been identified by police.

A couple hours later, around 6:30 p.m., 37-year-old Corey Joyce was killed in the 1000 block of N. 20th Street. According to police, he was involved in a fight with the suspect who shot him then ran from the scene on foot. No arrests have been made.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police say 36-year-old Willie Patton was standing in a large group of people when a suspect in a car pulled up, fired at the group, then drove away. Patton was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations into all three shootings are ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV