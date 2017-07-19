3 men shot in Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon

Shots fired (Photo: IndiaUniform, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after three men were shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Montana.

One man was shot in the arm, another man was shot in the foot and both were transported to nearby hospitals. Police say both men were conscious and breathing. A third victim was located at the hospital and was conscious and breathing.

No other details have been made available.



