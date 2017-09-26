3 women allegedly sexually assaulted by SLU student-athletes

Photo: GoogleMaps

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after three women reported they were sexually assaulted by student athletes in on-campus apartments at Saint Louis University over the weekend.

Campus police were alerted by a representative of the St. Louis Police Department on Sept. 24 of the sexual assaults.

SLU President’s statement on sexual assault allegations

First, I want to say how deeply troubled I am by these allegations, which involve behavior that runs counter to our mission and values. SLU seeks to foster a safe and supportive atmosphere where students, faculty, clinicians, and staff can flourish in an inclusive environment that is free from harassment and harm. Sexual assault, misconduct and harassment of any kind have no place at our University.

St. Louis police are investigating the reports, and the University is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

The University has also launched its own investigation through its Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity. The University’s Title IX coordinator will be working with an external investigative team — engaged by the University — which specializes in assisting colleges and universities with reports of sexual assault and misconduct. The Athletics Department is cooperating with all ongoing investigations and fully supports the University’s processes.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5385, SLU’s Department of Public Safety at 34-977-2376, or the University’s Title IX Coordinator at 314-977-3838.

