30-year-old charged in murder of homeless man

Photo: Belleville Police Department

MADISON CO., ILL. - A 30-year-old man has been charged in the murder of a homeless man.

Bryant Adair of St. Louis turned himself in at the north patrol headquarters in St. Louis and was arrested on outstanding Missouri warrants. Authorities say as additional information was developed, it became clear Adair was a suspect in the case of Henderson’s murder.

Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Adair with two counts of first degree murder and he’s being held with no bond.

On June 27, workers discovered 28-year-old Darren Henderson shot to death in an open field near the intersection of West 2nd and Jefferson in Madison County, Illinois. According to officials, he was reportedly homeless at the time of his death. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated on June 28 to investigate.

