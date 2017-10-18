4 arrested 1, rescued in STL during nationwide child sex trafficking sting

Federal Bureau of Investigation (Photo: Ruskpp, Ruskpp)

ST. LOUIS - During a nationwide sex trafficking sting, the FBI rescued 84 minors from Oct 12-15.

120 traffickers were arrested during the underage human trafficking sting.

FBI St. Louis’ Child Exploitation Task Force rescued a 17-year-old girl and four traffickers as part of the operation.

This is the 11th iteration of the FBI-led Operation Cross Country, which took place in 55 FBI field offices and involved 70 state and local task forces.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This operation isn't just about taking traffickers off the street. It's about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse."

FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops as well as street corners and Internet websites. The youngest victim in this year’s operation was 3-months-old and the average age of victims recovered the operation was 15-years-old.

Victims are offered medical and mental health counseling, along with other services.

