4 hospitalized after quadruple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Four people were taken to a hospital after a Wednesday night quadruple shooting on the 5800 block of Wabada.

Police were called to the scene at around 7:25 Wednesday evening where they found four victims suffering gunshot wounds. Police said they were all conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims was in critical condition. The conditions of the others were not available.

