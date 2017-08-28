4 months after Pine Lawn triple homicide, family still looking for answers

Three people are dead following a triple shooting on the 4500 block of Rosewood Avenue just after 10 a.m. in Pine Lawn. (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

After nearly four months, family members are still looking for answers after a triple shooting left three dead in Pine Lawn in April.

The mayor of Pine Lawn joined family and friends of the victims gathered Saturday at Goodfellow and Rosewood — near where the shooting occurred back in April — to ask the public for help solving the case. The victims were identified as Calvin Walker, 29, Andrew Green, 29, and Marquise Cooper, 23.

When the major case squad was activated in April, police said they were looking for a black Nissan Altima or a similar vehicle and an old white Chevy Caprice with a spotlight on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

