4 Officers charged with forgery, stealing in connection with alleged over-reporting of work hours

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

Four officers for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were charged Thursday in connection with allegations of over-reporting work hours.

According to a press release from St. Louis Circuit Attorney, three officers were charged with felony forgery and stealing and one was charged with misdemeanor forgery and stealing.

Officers Brian Jos, Michael L Lansdorf and Emin Talic were charged with felony counts of stealing more than $750 and class C felony forgery. Officer Daniel O'Brien was charged with misdemeanor stealing of more than $300 and class C forgery.

All four officers were placed on administrative suspension without pay in late March.

“The actions of these officers betrayed the trust of the community and compromised the integrity of the Metropolitan Police Department,” Chief Sam Dotson said in March. “It is disheartening when those sworn to protect and uphold the law are accused of stealing from taxpayers. We hold our officers to a high standard and the actions of a few should not tarnish the hard work and dedication of the men and women who serve without fail.”

According to the press release, sentencing for the felony charges range from one day to seven years in prison and a fine up to $5000 while sentencing for the misdemeanor stealing charge ranges from up to one year and a fine up to $1000.

