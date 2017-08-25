4 people found dead inside St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Four people were found dead inside of a north St. Louis County home late Thursday night.

According to St. Louis County Police, officers responded to a residence on the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive just before midnight for a welfare check and made contact with worried family members. When officers went into the house they found four people who had been shot to death.

Four people dead inside a N. #STL County home. Police on site describe a scene inside "as grizzly as you can imagine." Heartbreaking. #TISL pic.twitter.com/Qsf2SWpU20 — Abby Llorico KSDK (@AbbyLlorico) August 25, 2017

Police say three men and one woman were found dead inside the home. Names and ages of the victims have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

