4 shot overnight in St. Louis

Aug. 9 | Accomac shooting

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating four separate shootings overnight in the city.

The first shooting occurred in north St. Louis on the 1600 block of Hodiamont around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No other information has been provided.

In south St. Louis, police responded to the 2800 block of Accomac where a man was shot around 12:30 a.m. He was conscious and breathing.

An hour later, police responded to the 4500 block of McMillan where a 15-year-old boy was shot. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Early Wednesday morning, a man was shot on the 2000 block of north Broadway. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police do not have suspects in custody in any of the shootings.

Police are also investigating two triple shootings from Tuesday evening in north St. Louis.

