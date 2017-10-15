5 shootings hours apart in St. Louis Sunday

Generic photo (Photo: Rex_Wholster, Rex_Wholster)

ST. LOUIS - Five separate shootings left six people injured in St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting was just after 3 p.m. Sunday on the 4400 block of Saint Ferdinand. A woman was shot in the face but was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The next shooting was about an hour later at the 4800 block of Carter Avenue. Police arrived on the scene at around 4:15, where they found a man shot in the upper leg.

Just after 5, another man was shot in the leg on the 5900 block of Stratford.

Then, at around 7:30, two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. They said the incident happened in the area of Page of Walton, but police could not find any evidence.

At around 9:20, a woman was in the chest near the 2500 block of North Grand. Homicide detectives were requested to the scene after the woman was taken to the hospital. She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

