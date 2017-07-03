5 shootings reported in 6 hours in STL

ST. LOUIS - More shootings in St. Louis overnight as police say they've been called to five just since 12 a.m. Monday morning.



The first shooting happened just after midnight at Union and Interstate 70 where police say a man was shot.



Then, police say a woman was grazed by a bullet near the intersection of 15th and Washington around 2 a.m. She was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.



90 minutes later, police responded to a call, finding a teenager shot in the upper chest at Natural Bridge and Grand on the city's north side. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

An hour later, another person was shot during an apparent robbery in the 3900 block of Penrose. The victim was rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition.



The morning's fifth shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m when police say a man was shot in the 1400 block of Hickory. He's listed in stable condition.

© 2017 KSDK-TV