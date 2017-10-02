5 shot within 4 hours in St. Louis on Sunday

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after a violent Sunday night.

Five people were shot within four hours at four different locations.

The first occurred downtown at 9th and Cole around 5 p.m. where two men were shot. One was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the back. Both were conscious and breathing.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head at the intersection of Labadie and Marcus Avenues around 6:35 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Around 7:15 p.m. a man who was shot in the arrived at a hospital where he stated he was shot near Walton and McMillian. He was last listed in stable condition.

A 15-year-old was shot in the hip and foot near Halls Ferry and Riverview around 9 p.m. He was breathing and conscious.

Police have not released any other details on any of the shootings.

