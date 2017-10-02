6 shot within 4 hours in St. Louis on Sunday

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after a violent Sunday night.

Six people were shot within four hours at four different locations.

The first shooting occurred near downtown. Police were called to a shooting on the 1200 block of North 7th Street around 4:50 p.m. A 23-year-old man was parked in the area when a man in a dark-color vehicle started firing shots. He tried to drive away from the scene, but was struck in the back. A 56-year-old man was standing in the area when he was struck in the leg.

Both victims were transported to hospitals where they’re listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

The next shooting occurred on the 4700 block of Labadie where a 35-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on his front porch around 6:15 p.m. Officers were on patrol in the area when they found him. He told police he was in an altercation with two men when one shot him. He was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. The suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers were requested to a hospital for the victim of a shooting. The 42-year-old man told police he was at a party in the 900 block of Walton when he was outside and heard gunshots coming from an alley. He tried to run from the area, but was struck in the calf. He’s in stable condition.

Two teens were shot in north St. Louis around 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old and 17-year-old where in the 1100 block of Riverview when shots were exchanged between two unknown parties in a parking lot. The teens tried to leave the scene, but were involved in an accident.

The 15-year-old was shot in the hip and foot. He was transported to a hospital where he’s in stable condition.

The 17-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the victims gave conflicting statements.

