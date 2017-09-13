6-year-old boy fighting for his life after being shot in north STL

Police near the scene of a shooting on Adelaide Avenue that left two children shot. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head and his dad was shot in the leg while they sat in their car outside their home in St. Louis Tuesday evening, police said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Adelaide Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Lt. John Green said the man and his two sons — 6 and 8 — were in a car in front of a home when a second car and a man approached and fired shots into their car.

The man drove himself, the two children to the hospital.

The 6-year-old victim was listed in critical condition. The other child — who was listed as a victim earlier — was not hit by gunfire. The man was listed in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver four-door.

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

