61-year-old man charged with attacking 4 homeless people with a hammer

Edward Moore

ST. LOUIS - A 61-year-old man has been charged with attacking four homeless people with a hammer.

Edward Moore of Maryland Heights was charged Sunday with four counts of assault and armed criminal action and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The four victims were inside a vacant building on the 1400 block of Carr Saturday morning when they were attacked by Moore.

According to a police report, the victims were suffering from head trauma and transported to a nearby hospital. A 37-year-old woman and 39-year-old man are in critical condition. A 37-year-old man and 39-year-old man are listed in stable condition.

