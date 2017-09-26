KSDK
75-year-old woman carjacked at knifepoint in south county

KSDK 2:59 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are investigating after a 75-year-old woman was carjacked at knifepoint in south county Tuesday morning.

The woman reported she was approached by a suspect who displayed a knife and took her vehicle. The incident occurred at the K-Mart on the 3900 block of Lemay Ferry Road around 10:25 a.m.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, which was later found at Walsh and Alabama.

