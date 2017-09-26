75-year-old woman carjacked at knifepoint in south county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are investigating after a 75-year-old woman was carjacked at knifepoint in south county Tuesday morning.
The woman reported she was approached by a suspect who displayed a knife and took her vehicle. The incident occurred at the K-Mart on the 3900 block of Lemay Ferry Road around 10:25 a.m.
The suspect fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, which was later found at Walsh and Alabama.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs