78-year-old man accused of stabbing wife to death

KSDK 12:29 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

LADUE, MO. - A 78-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife at their home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Robert Britt on Monday with second-degree murder. He was ordered jailed on $500,000 bond, and online court records don't show whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Court documents allege Britt stabbed 76-year-oild Georgia Britt in the neck about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police Lt. Jerry Schwartz says he's unaware of whether officers had responded to the home for previous issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 Associated Press


