78-year-old man accused of stabbing wife to death

LADUE, MO. - A 78-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife at their home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue.
St. Louis County prosecutors charged Robert Britt on Monday with second-degree murder. He was ordered jailed on $500,000 bond, and online court records don't show whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Court documents allege Britt stabbed 76-year-oild Georgia Britt in the neck about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police Lt. Jerry Schwartz says he's unaware of whether officers had responded to the home for previous issues.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Associated Press
