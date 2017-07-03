78-year-old man accused of stabbing wife to death

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

LADUE, MO. - A 78-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife at their home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue.



St. Louis County prosecutors charged Robert Britt on Monday with second-degree murder. He was ordered jailed on $500,000 bond, and online court records don't show whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.



Court documents allege Britt stabbed 76-year-oild Georgia Britt in the neck about 1:30 a.m. Monday.



Police Lt. Jerry Schwartz says he's unaware of whether officers had responded to the home for previous issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 Associated Press