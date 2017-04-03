Abandoned infant found in Washington; mother detained

Police say an infant was found abandoned in a yard in Lakewood, Wash. (Photo: KING)

LAKEWOOD, WASH. - Police have located and detained the parents of a 3-month-old boy found abandoned in Lakewood Monday morning.

According to Lakewood Police Lieutenant Chris Lawler, a patient at St. Clare Hospital identified herself as the baby's mother after seeing media coverage. She told detective she took drugs Sunday night, which made her paranoid. The woman admitted to police she left the baby in a front yard, hoping someone would find him.

While detectives were speaking with the baby's mother, her husband showed up at the hospital and was detained for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He told detectives he was unaware the baby had been abandoned. The baby's mother will be booked for Abandonment in the Second Degree when she is released from the hospital.

Lt. Lawler said the baby was discovered by a woman walking home from the grocery store. She was in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southwest around 1:30 a.m. when she thought she heard an animal in distress. She then discovered it was the little boy laying in the grass.

Paramedics arrived and discovered the boy was cold, but otherwise healthy and had no injuries. The child was taken to a hospital and placed into custody with Child Protective Services.

The boy is white and was wearing a green and blue, striped onesie with the words "Little Brother" on the front.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the child to come forward. Call the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5000 or South Sound 911 Dispatch at 253-798-4721.

Washington state has a safe-haven law that allows a parent to leave a child under 72 hours old with someone at a fire station or emergency room, no questions asked. However, if this child is three months old as believed, that would not apply here even if the child had been left at one of those facilities.

Child Protective Services says parents can call 1-866-EndHarm (1-866-363-4276) if they need help. CPS also advises parents to consider giving up the child for adoption rather than abandoning it, or contacting family and friends for help.

