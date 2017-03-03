ADL: Arrest does not mean threats are over

St. Louis Jewish Community Center (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

In light of the arrest of Juan Thompson, the Anti-Defamation League spoke out and said any threat against a Jewish institution is an anti-Semitic act.

The ADL condemned Thompson's actions, and urged law enforcement to keep working to find those who were behind the other bomb threats.

“Just because an arrest has been made today around our bomb threat does not mean that the threats will disappear or will stop. Hate toward the Jewish community and other minority groups is very real and deeply concerning,” said Evan Bernstein, with the Anti-Defamation League.

In January, police investigated a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur. The center was evacuated, and the threat was found to not be credible. Thompson is not a suspect in that case.

The ADL said it was one of dozens of bomb threats at JCCs all over the country that are still unsolved.

“Communities are hurting and we hope all law enforcement will continue to be diligent,” Bernstein said.

The ADL urged the federal government to devote resources to fighting anti-Semitism.

