Alton Steel hacked, W-2s compromised

ALTON, ILL. - Alton Steel Incorporated was struck by a phishing scam the company said could affect as many as 300 employees.

The steel workers local said its understanding is that this was all part of a phishing scam. It said W-2 forms were breached, which potentially affects every employee that earned wages in 2016.

Terry Wooden, the president of the Steel Workers Local Union, said as many as 300 employees could be affected.

Tom Bendzunas, a retired Overhead Crane Operator, said he was panicked when he got the call from Alton Steel.

"She said, 'Well, we've been hacked and they've got all of our W-2 forms and there are certain things you're going to have to do to protect yourself,'" Bendzunas said.

Bendzunas’ first call was to the IRS. He was told to see if his tax forms were already sent in. If not, the IRS told him to file them immediately.

"If they get the taxes done and when they send them in and if it's not accepted, then I'll know I'm hacked, but right now, I don't know,” he said.

Wooden said he spoke with the CEO of Alton Steel.

"Well, in this day and age, with the technology that we have, somebody's always trying to get your information," Wooden said.

He said the company passed out an instructional packet for employees, outlining what they need to do to protect themselves.

As of now, Bendzunas has his credit card on a 90-day hold. He’s put calls in to his banks, social security and steel worker’s pension.

"It seems like all the steps I'm taking are the proper steps. I think I still have more to do."

