Alton woman faces charges for beating child

ALTON, ILL. - A woman in Alton is facing abuse charges after police say she beat up her boyfriend's son.

Kristina Solorio is accused of hitting the 4-year-old child.

On Sunday, officers responded to her home on Oakwood Drive and took her into custody. She faces charges of aggravated battery to a child, domestic battery, and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

The child remains in stable condition in a St. Louis children's hospital.

